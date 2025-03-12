Infowars writer murder: Austin police holds news conference on shooting

The Brief Austin Police held a news conference about the murder of an InfoWars writer. Jamie White was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in South Austin on March 9. Investigators believe he was shot when he interrupted suspects possibly burglarizing his vehicle.



The Austin Police Department held a news conference to provide an overview of the investigation into the murder of an InfoWars writer.

InfoWars writer shot, killed

The backstory:

An InfoWars writer was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in South Austin this past weekend.

Austin police say investigators believe Jamie White was shot and killed when he interrupted suspect(s) possibly burglarizing his vehicle. APD released new details about White's murder on Tuesday, March 11.

At around 11:56 p.m. March 9, APD responded to a call about a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas Street. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as White, lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

White was taken to a local hospital where he later died at 12:19 a.m. March 10.

The initial investigation suggests that White was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex and the suspect(s) had fled the scene.

New details

What we know:

In Wednesday's press conference, APD homicide detective Jason Jones gave an overview of the investigation and provided a few new details.

Jones said that evidence at the scene indicated White interrupted the suspect(s) burglarizing his vehicle. That evidence included the fact that one of White's car windows was broken and that blood was found inside his car, believed to belong to the suspect(s).

A suspect vehicle has been identified, and Jones said it had been reported stolen a few days before the murder. The vehicle was later recovered by APD in South Austin.

Jones said that investigators believe there were several vehicle break-ins that night and that it's possible the same suspects in White's murder also burglarized those vehicles.

He also stated that White's car was a Kia, and that investigators believe the suspects are targeting Kias specifically because they are known to have a defect that allows them to be easily stolen.

"I know that Kia has come out with a fix for that, but a lot of people have not gotten their cars fixed where they are not easily stolen," Jones said.

In 2023, sibling brands Kia and Hyundai rolled out software upgrades to millions of their vehicles that were missing a key anti-theft device to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge.

The challenge revealed several models built from 2011 to 2021 did not have immobilizers to prevent them from being started without a physical key present, making them easy to steal with something as simple as a screwdriver or even the end of a USB cable.

What we don't know:

APD did not release a description of the suspects or details about the recovered suspect vehicle.

It is also currently unknown if White's Kia had gotten the security upgrades.

What you can do:

During Wednesday's briefing, Jones warned the community to be cautious if they see someone breaking into their vehicles.

He encouraged victims and witnesses of active car burglaries to call 911 immediately and provide a good description of the suspects and their vehicle, including a license plate number and direction of travel if possible.

Detectives are encouraging anyone in the area of Douglas Street and Oltorf Street who may have had their vehicle burglarized that night, particularly if they own a Kia, to come forward so APD can further investigate.

If anyone has additional photos, videos, or potential evidence, please submit them by clicking here or scanning the QR code below.

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 8th homicide of 2025.

The family is also accepting donations to help with White's services. If you would like to help, click here.

How can I protect my vehicle against theft?

What you can do:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests that all car owners take simple precautions to protect their vehicles against theft, regardless of the brand, including:

Take your vehicle's key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

NHTSA also says there are numerous anti-theft systems and devices that can make vehicles more difficult to steal or easier to trace and recover, including:

Audible Devices: These bring attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle and can include horn alarms.

Visible Devices: These create a visual threat/warning/deterrence and can include steering-wheel locks, theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.

Immobilizing-Type Devices: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some also incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

Vehicle Recovery Systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that helps law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles.