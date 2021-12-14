Williamson County, Javier Ambler's family reach $5M settlement

Williamson County has agreed to settle in a lawsuit related to the death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.

On Tuesday, county commissioners agreed to give Ambler‘s family $5 million, with $1.6 million of it paid directly by the county with the remainder coming from the county’s insurance.

"It sends a very clear message to law enforcement everywhere," said Jeff Edwards, the lawyer representing the Ambler family. "Truth be told no amount of money will ever justify what happened, it will never bring their baby back, and I will never as a lawyer repair the hole in their heart that they have to go through everyday."

Javier Ambler died following a chase with Williamson County Sheriff's deputies. His arrest was captured on body cam by the Austin Police Department and in it, you can hear Ambler tell officers and WCSO deputies he had a heart condition and was unable to breathe before being tased. He died shortly after.

"What we hope to accomplish is to send a very clear message to law enforcement, especially law enforcement in this area: When a suspect tells you that he can’t breathe, there is one response and that is to help that person," said Edwards.

Since Ambler’s death, former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and former assistant county attorney Jason Nassour have been charged with tampering with evidence. Former Williamson County Sheriff's deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Now, Edwards said they are looking at what could be done about the law enforcement officers who stood by during the incident.

"It’s one thing to hold the officer that directly killed another person accountable, but nothing will change until we hold that officer accountable and the officers that stood by and watched and there were officers that did that," Edwards said.

The now canceled reality show Live PD was on scene filming the incident however the footage never aired. The state of Texas has since passed a law named for Ambler which prohibits law enforcement from participating in reality TV shows.

