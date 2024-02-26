911 report on abandoned car delays response to body, injured juvenile

A 911 report about an abandoned car contributed to a delayed response to the body of a man and an injured juvenile.

Austin police investigators worked well into Monday morning, collecting evidence and processing a red sedan where the body of a man and a wounded juvenile were found.

The scene along US 183 sits across from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and a short distance from McCall Lane, where Taquería Morelos, a small family restaurant, sits. The flashing police lights were a troubling sight for those just starting their day at the taquería, like Manuel Vasquez.

"I was really surprised when I saw all the police cars there," said Vasquez.

FOX 7 Austin was told a police officer had gone to the restaurant hoping to find a clue.

"He came in here to ask if he could see the video cameras. But we have them blocked," said Natalie Neri, who works at the taquería.

The car was spotted around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 26, but the call to the 911 dispatcher was not flagged as a priority and was reported as an abandoned vehicle. That brought a slow response which was explained during a media briefing.

"That call held for a little while due to limited resources and the relatively minor nature of the incident," said Sgt. Lee Knouse.

It took about an hour before a patrol unit was available and arrived.

"We have to triage things. Right. So, a call that is obviously, puts somebody in jeopardy, is going to take priority over an abandoned vehicle call or stall or something like that," said Sgt Knouse.

Specifics about the man's fatal wound were not disclosed, and investigators also declined to provide details about the juvenile who was found and taken to a hospital.

Austin police, while upgrading the situation, downplayed the threat, claiming what happened was an isolated incident. However, the lack of information about another violent crime in Austin was not reassuring for Vasquez.

"The traffic, the people, you know, all this road rage. We didn't used to have that before growing up. You know, when I was growing up, we'd never had that. But now you see where people get shot over road rage or get beat up. You just got to be more careful now, where you're at and keep your head on a swivel. You know, it's hard to go anywhere without something happening," said Vasquez.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.