Jewish Austin resident fears for his own safety and his family's in Israel

Austin police are stepping up security, and city leaders are speaking out after the terrorist group, Hamas, called for a "Day of Rage." Hamas said it is targeting Jewish communities all over the world.

The Austin Police Department is trying to ease some fears as they said they’re working with state and federal partners to ensure the community is safe.

"It’s unimaginable tragedy," Austin resident Elior Amar said.

Amar watches from Austin as his family and friends in his home country are attacked.

"They had to shelter in place for a few days before they managed to get out," Amar said.

At least 2,800 people have been killed in the war, including at least 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 27 Americans.

"It should bother every single person in America," Amar said.

The threats have now made their way to America. Hamas called for a "Day of Rage."

"You want to be with a community, you want to stand up for what’s right and support our country, but at the same time, there are people supporting terrorism in Austin, and it’s very, it not just feels unsafe, it is unsafe to be in those places," Amar said.

The Mayor of Austin, Kirk Watson, said the city is on high alert and will respond to any act of violence that may be attempted. The Austin Police Department said they have several proactive measures in place, including directed patrols in multiple locations throughout the city, to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

"I’m glad they’re taking it seriously," Amar said.

APD said if you see any suspicious activity or become aware of potential threats, call 911.