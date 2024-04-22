Texas Rep. John Carter's office vandalized with 'Free Gaza,' red liquid

article

U.S. Rep John Carter (R-Texas) says his Georgetown office was vandalized recently.

Carter posted a photo of the vandalism to his X (formerly Twitter) account. The front door of his office had been splashed with a red liquid, and on the floor in front, the words "Free Gaza" were spray-painted in red.

In his post, Carter says the vandalism was perpetrated by "[u]nhinged anti-Israel activists."

"Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office. Let me make 2 things clear, my support for Israel is unwavering & your intimidation won’t work. Secondly, the parties responsible will be found & will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. #StandWithIsrael," reads the entire post.

The post comes two days after Carter was one of 366 U.S. House members to vote yes on H. R. 8034, or the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024. Fifty-eight people voted no and seven chose not to vote.

The bill has passed the House and now heads to the Senate.

H.R. 8034 would provide $26.38 billion in aid to Israel. It also includes provisions that would expand the authority of the President to transfer defense articles and services from DOD to foreign countries or international organizations, and prohibit funds from being used for payments to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency.