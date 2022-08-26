Former city employee sentenced for stealing over $1.1M from Johnson City accounts

A former city employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $1.1 million from accounts for the city of Johnson City, Texas.

Anthony Michael Holland, former chief administrative officer and city secretary, has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He will also serve 36 months of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay $1.4 million in restitution to the city.

The city says that Holland pled guilty to embezzling from City accounts during his seven-year stint with the city, concealing by falsifying financial records, reports and other documents. He then used the stolen funds for his own personal benefit, including to purchase a home in San Antonio.

Holland also created and filed a fraudulent audit to cover his embezzlement, which sparked a separate SEC investigation into the city for fraud. However, that investigation has concluded in light of Holland's case and according to the city, no enforcement action by the SEC against the city would be recommended.

The city says a separate civil action by the SEC against Holland is pending.