Joseph Chacon confirmed as Austin's new police chief

The Austin City Council has officially confirmed Joseph Chacon as Austin's new police chief.

The council worked late into Thursday evening, asking Chacon questions about how he will handle many aspects of policing, including recruiting and training.

Chacon was chosen last week, having been one of three finalists from a pool of 46 applicants vying for the job of top cop in Austin.

Chacon has a career spanning more than two decades. He came to APD back in 1998, and has held roles like assistant chief, and patrol commander. He was named interim chief back in March following former Austin police chief Brian Manley's retirement.

Following the confirmation, Austin Mayor Steve Adler released a statement congratulating Chacon on his new permanent position:

"Congratulations to Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. In this selection process, he has reaffirmed his commitment to keeping our city safe and continuing innovation within the department to make a safe city even safer. As interim Chief, he has shepherded in many positive changes as part of the city's reimagining public safety initiative to ensure every community member feels safe, protected, and heard.

"Throughout this process, Chief Chacon has advocated for his officers and department, supported data-driven approach to address staffing levels, expressed his opposition to setting arbitrary staffing levels like in Proposition A, and shown his integrity by setting the record straight on misinformation that would question the high level of public safety in Austin."

Councilmember Greg Casar (District 4) also released a statement following the vote:

"We all want our families and communities to be safe, and we all want good and reformed policing. Tonight, we received commitments from Chief Chacon that he would lead on continued reductions to violent crime, reforms to police use-of-force, and improvements to victim services and the handling of sexual assault cases. Together, we will hold him and ourselves accountable to these commitments."

