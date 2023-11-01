Attempted jugging stopped by Kyle police; 2 suspects arrested, 1 at large

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kennedy Watkins (Kyle Police Department)

The Kyle Police Department arrested two people and are looking for a third after officers foiled a potential bank jugging in late October.

On Oct. 26 around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report about someone being followed after leaving a bank, a common practice for "bank jugging".

Bank jugging is when a suspect or suspects follow victims who have recently withdrawn cash from a financial institution, ATM or check cashing store to another place in order to burglarize the victim or their car.

Dispatch directed the caller to an area where officers were staged, and they conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. One person, identified by police as 25-year-old Cedric Davis of Humble, got out of the vehicle and the other two people inside fled.

A pursuit resulted in a wreck in the 1100 block of Roland Lane and the two remaining suspects fleeing on foot to a wooded area. 20-year-old Kennedy Watkins of Humble was apprehended, but 19-year-old Daviyon Washington is still at large after an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, says Kyle police.

A search of the vehicle found criminal instruments commonly used for bank jugging and illegal narcotics, police say.

Davis and Watkins have been booked into the Hays County Jail. Davis is now facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, and Watkins is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument and evading on foot.

Both have multiple warrants from other jurisdictions, according to Kyle police.

Warrants have been issued for Washington for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, evading on foot, and evading in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime or other related crimes is encouraged to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Kyle police are also sharing tips for avoiding being a victim of a bank jugging: