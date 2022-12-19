Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault involving one of the accusers

Jurors in Los Angeles have reportedly reached a verdict on the sex-assault trial of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault for one of the accusers, in this case "Jane Doe 1."

He was acquitted of charges in connection to one accuser, in this case "Jane Doe 3." For Jane Doe 2 and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the decision went to hung jury.

Heading into Monday morning, jurors met for 10th day of deliberations.

In a previous report from the City News Service Monday afternoon, the panel spent the morning session re-hearing some testimony.

Weinstein, 70, was charged with seven sex-related counts involving four women.

In addition to the state's First Lady, jurors heard from four other women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Weinstein. Those four women, not Jennifer Siebel Newsom, were not listed as charged victims in the case.

During the trial's closing argument, Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez told jurors, "It is time for the defendant's reign of terror to end ... It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice."

Martinez told jurors earlier in her closing argument that Weinstein used his power to target and silence women. She called him a "predator," and said none of the eight women knew each other.

Weinstein is also facing one additional count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation along with one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object involving another alleged victim in 2013, and two counts of sexual battery by restraint involving two other women in 2010 and 2013.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

Weinstein had been living behind bars over the course of the trial. It is unknown how much longer he'll be locked up now that the verdict has been read.