15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Killeen shooting

A 15-year-old boy is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Killeen Monday morning, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road just after 10 a.m. May 8 in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived at the Star Mart Convenience Store and found shell casings in the parking lot.

While officers were en route to Zephyr Road, they were told a shooting victim was on Becker Drive and more officers were dispatched to the 1600 block where they found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three were airlifted to different area hospitals and two are currently listed in stable condition. The third victim, the 15-year-old, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

His name is being withheld by police pending notification of his next of kin.

Killeen police say this is the fourth murder for the city this year and no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.