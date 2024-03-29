Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating Boeing parts supplier

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating a parts supplier for Boeing.

Spirit Aerosystems is based in Kansas. They supply the fuselages on Boeing 737s.

Paxton's office says they are looking into the company because defects on certain models have led to numerous concerning or dangerous incidents.

Paxton asked the company to hand over documents on product flaws, as well as its diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, even calling for a breakdown of Spirit's workforce by race, sexual orientation and other factors.

MORE STORIES

Since a door plug panel made by the company blew off an Alaska Airlines plane in January, some conservatives have tried to link aviation safety to diversity at manufacturers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Spirit Aerosystems said while they do not comment on investigations, they are focused on "providing the highest quality products" to all of their customers.