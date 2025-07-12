West Texas juvenile probation officer killed in Kerr County floods, TJJD says

article

The Texas Department of Juvenile Justice said a West Texas juvenile probation officer was among the victims of deadly Kerr County flooding that happened over the July 4 weekend.

What we know:

Jayda Floyd, a probation officer with the Ector County Juvenile Probation Department, was camping with her boyfriend and his parents during the July 4 weekend.

TDJJ confirmed all four died in the flood.

Floyd's boyfriend, Bailey Martin, was a police officer in Odessa, Texas.

Odessa police said honor guard members were in Travis County waiting to escort Martin home.

"Honor Guard members and officers who were close to Bailey will stand watch over the casket until he is released and will then escort him home," Odessa police said. "At this time, all OPD officers are wearing mourning bands over their badges and all flags in front of OPD have been lowered to half-staff. The Odessa Police Department would like to encourage the citizens of Odessa to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs for the rest of the week in remembrance of Bailey."

What they're saying:

"Jayda was immensely loved and admired by Ector County staff, and we are sending our deepest condolences to her family and friends," Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said. "We continue to pray for comfort and guidance in times of mourning and unimaginable grief for so many."

Fawcett said the sheriff's office was working on an honorable procession for Floyd.

"We continue to ask for prayers for the Floyd family, the Martin family, and those affected by the horrible tragedy," Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 103 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least nine deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported eight deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and four in Travis County.

