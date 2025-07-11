LIVE UPDATES: Pres. Trump, first lady to tour Texas flood damage

The Brief President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting Texas today to tour the devastation from flash flooding that has killed at least 120 people statewide. Their visit focuses on Kerr County, the hardest-hit area, where 96 people died (including 36 children) and 161 are still missing from heavily damaged camps and homes. Trump stated he aims to ensure resources for first responders, having signed a major disaster declaration earlier this week



President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Texas today to tour the damage left behind by devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend.

At least 120 people were killed in the flooding.

Across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

Fast-rising floodwaters damaged several camps and homes along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. At least 96 people, including 36 children, were killed and 161 are believed to be missing in Kerr County alone.

The president and first lady are expected to get a first-hand look at the damage and speak to officials in the area.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for relief for Kerr County.

Live Updates

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Gov. Abbott meet with Kerrville officials.

12:58 p.m.

12:47 p.m.

12:23 p.m.

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Texas to tour flood damage.

10:35 a.m.

Gov. Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission have launched a statewide crisis support line for Texans impacted by the recent flooding.

The Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line is offering counseling to survivors, families, first responders, and others affected by the disaster at no cost.

The number is 833-812-2480.

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure that Texans hardest hit by these devastating floods have the resources and support they need, and that includes mental health support," Abbott said.

10:30 a.m.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund said more than $30 million has been raised for flood recovery efforts.

9:23 a.m.

Air Force 1 is in the air as President Trump travels to Texas.

9:13 a.m.

"It's a horrible thing. Nobody could even believe it, that much water that fast without a damn break. You would think a damn would have to break to have that, but we are going to be there with some of the great families, the governor and everybody," said Pres. Trump to members of the press before heading to Air Force 1.

8:46 a.m.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to depart Washington on Air Force 1 shortly.

Flooding deaths in Central Texas

At least 96 people have died in Kerr County, including 36 children, at last count.

161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported eight deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.

Officials say as for missing people, there is one in Burnet and 10 in Travis County.

Resources and donations for those impacted