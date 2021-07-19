Killeen police officer resigns after felony sexual assault charge

A Killeen police officer has resigned after being charged with felony sexual assault of a child last week.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation on Friday, July 16 in lieu of completing an investigation with Internal Affairs.

"Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department," said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. "These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated."

On July 14, Velasco-Herrera, a seven-year veteran with KPD, was charged with felony sexual assault of a child under 17. He turned himself in the next day and his bond was set at $100,000.

According to police, KPD was notified about a possible sexual assault involving a Killeen police officer on Monday, July 5. The sexual assault had reportedly happened early that morning. Velasco-Herrera was placed on administrative leave and criminal and internal investigations were immediately initiated, according to police.

During the course of their investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Victims Unit determined that there was sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges.

