Police searching for man who attacked teen with knife in downtown Austin: APA

The Austin Police Association is warning people to be on the lookout as officers search for a man who attacked a teenager with a knife early this morning.

APA says the victim was in the Seaholm District in downtown Austin heading to work when he was assaulted.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The man who attacked him is still not in custody.

CRIME NEWS

If you know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.