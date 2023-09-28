Police searching for man who attacked teen with knife in downtown Austin: APA
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Association is warning people to be on the lookout as officers search for a man who attacked a teenager with a knife early this morning.
APA says the victim was in the Seaholm District in downtown Austin heading to work when he was assaulted.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The man who attacked him is still not in custody.

If you know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.