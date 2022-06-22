article

Some people might consider the move to be a bit cheesy, but Kraft Heinz said one of their iconic products will no longer be called "Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" but instead "Kraft Mac & Cheese."

Kraft said in a news release the name change "is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand."

The company unveiled the new name and the new look to its blue box Wednesday. The company also made updates to the logo, brand colors, typography, photography, iconography, and packaging.

By making the changes, company leaders hope to embody positive comfort with "noodlefuls of delight that lift you up and make you happy inside and out."

RELATED: Krispy Kreme rolls out ice cream on the first day of summer

"We know that people aren’t turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager, said in the release. "There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."

The new product is expected to hit store shelves in August.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.











