Deadly shooting in Kyle home leads to arrest: sheriff

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Kyle in the early morning hours of Jan. 10.

Steven Rodriguez is facing charges of bond violation and first-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury/family violence, but more charges could be pending.

He is currently in custody and no bond has been set on either charge.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says at 3:16 a.m., on Jan. 10, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Lane in Kyle about a man who had been shot.

Deputies arrived and found the victim on the floor inside the home with an obvious gunshot wound. Deputies began performing first aid and were then joined on scene by medics with San Marcos/Hays County EMS and the Kyle Fire Department.

The victim later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead. Investigators responded and later determined that Rodriguez had shot the victim, says HCSO.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Scott Zediker with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.