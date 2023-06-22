City of Kyle celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks, free concert

The city of Kyle is celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks and a family-friendly free concert.

The celebration is set for Tuesday, July 4 from 5-10 p.m. in the Plum Creek neighborhood.

The event begins with well-known Austin cover band The Grooves performing outside the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center until 9 p.m. At around 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched from the Plum Creek Golf Course.

Residents can watch from the Hays Performing Arts Center parking lot and the surrounding locations. The Plum Creek Golf Course will be closed to the public, but the parking lot will be open for viewing.

MORE KYLE NEWS

All residents viewing the fireworks display are advised to exercise caution when selecting a viewing location and avoid parking on curbs, shoulders or medians.

The following streets will also be closed or barricaded during the display:

FM 1626 at Kohlers Crossing

Kohlers Crossing at Benner

Kohlers Crossing at Cromwell Drive

Kohlers Crossing at FM 2770

Kohlers Crossing at Kyle Crossing

FM 1626 at Dorman

Marketplace at the I-35 Access Road

Kyle Parkway at the I-35 Access Road

Cromwell Drive from first to last roundabout

The City of Kyle is giving advance warning about the fireworks display, understanding that while fireworks can be a celebration for some, they can also be stressful for others.

Pet owners are also advised to take steps to protect pets from fireworks by leaving them at home and keeping them safely inside and shielded from loud noises.

It is unlawful for any person to sell, use or discharge fireworks within the City of Kyle, except under special permit as authorized by the city or in the fire code adopted by the city. Any person in violation of this ordinance may be charged with a class C misdemeanor and can be fined up to $2,000.