2022 Kyle Pie in the Sky Day celebration set for Sept 3

The Pie Capital of Texas is hosting its annual Pie in the Sky Day celebration this Labor Day weekend.

The city of Kyle is hosting the event on Saturday, Sept 3 from noon to 8 p.m. For this year, the event has been moved to Gregg-Clarke Park due to ongoing dam construction at Lake Kyle Park.

Volunteers for the Kyle Pie in the Sky Day Celebration can click here to sign up.

What is there to do?

The event will feature entertainment for the whole family including a vendor market, live music, a kids’ play area, tethered hot air balloon rides, and of course, pie-related events.

The celebration will include a pie toss, a pie walk, a pie baking contest, pie eating contest, pie vendors (sweet and savory), and more.

The Pie Baking Contest will take place on Stage 1 at 2:30 p.m. and this year's contest will be judged in two pie categories: savory and sweet. Both categories will be open to the first 15 participants for each.

Pies must be submitted by 2:15 p.m. the day of, if submitted after 2:15 p.m., the contestant will be disqualified. Judging will be based on three criteria: creativity, taste, and presentation. Prizes will be donated by the Texas Pie Company for the Top Two in each category. For more info or to register, click here.

The Pie Eating Contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Stage 1. For this competition, contestants will compete to be the first to finish an entire pie. This contest and all prizes are sponsored by Broadway Bank.

There will also be a Pi Recitation Contest, where contestants will take turns reciting the numerical Pi to the nearest 100th decimal point, held at 3 p.m. on Stage 2.

Who will be performing?

The following acts are expected to perform:

12:30 p.m. - Broken Arrow

1:30 p.m. - Jukebox Preachers ft. Art Tigerina

3 p.m. -LC Rocks

4:30 p.m. - Kyle Park

6 p.m. - JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits

How much does it cost?

Entry into the 2022 Kyle Pie in the Sky Day Celebration is free. Tethered hot air balloon rides and the vendors market will charge independently.

How do I get there?

Limited on-site parking will be available at Gregg-Clarke Park, Central Texas AMVETS and Wallace Middle School on a first come, first served basis, says the city.

Free parking and shuttles will also be available off-site at St. Anthony’s Church. The free shuttle buses will run continuously during festival hours. ADA shuttles are available, and St. Anthony’s has handicapped parking.

The city also offers an Uber Kyle $3.14 rideshare program where residents can download the City of Kyle App and claim a voucher for a trip anywhere that begins and ends within city limits for just $3.14.