Crews treating Lake Pflugerville ahead of summer swimming season

Lake Pflugerville will undergo treatment on Thursday, May 23 in preparation for the summer swimming season.

A boat crew began applying the EPA-registered herbicide treatment ProcellaCOR Thursday morning.

The treatment will minimize the growth period of hydrilla (hydrilla verticillate), which can crowd out native species and impede irrigation and boating, says the city of Pflugerville.

MORE PFLUGERVILLE NEWS

The application is consistent with the principles of integrated pest management and will not result in exceeding the maximum containment level of the herbicides in finished drinking water as set by TCEQ and EPA, says the city.

This is the fourth year of treating the lake for invasive aquatic plants in coordination with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The city says it has been in close coordination with TPWD since December to ensure this routine treatment will not have undesired effects.