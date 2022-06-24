Lakeway police looking for man accused of shoplifting

The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say shoplifted items from a store.

Officers responded to an unidentified store just after 2:30 p.m. June 14 to a theft-shoplifting incident.

Surveillance footage showed a man exiting the store without paying for the items in his cart. When approached by store employees, the man ran from the property, but police say he was not seen getting into a vehicle.

(Lakeway Police Department)

The man is described as a white or Latino man with short dark or black hair, light complexion and an unshaven slight beard. He also has a tattoo on his right bicep.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white design, a necklace, long black shorts, black leggings down to the mid-calf, and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the Lakeway Police Department at 512-261-2800 or Det. Mary Proctor at 512-261-2882 and reference case #22-00917. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.