Lakeway teen golfer heads to Augusta for national competition

From a young age, Audrey McIntyre fell in love with golf.

"My grandpa and my dad both got me into it," she said.

Now at 15 years old, she’s still driving, chipping and putting, and dad and grandpa are still cheering her on.

"Just kind of watching her grow and watching her progress has been a great thing," said Audrey’s father, Matt McIntyre. "I'm just a cheerleader, I’m the photographer, I'm the caddie, the therapist."

They’re about to be cheerleaders on a national stage.

Audrey is one of 80 nationwide, one of just ten in her age bracket, heading to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. The competition will take place at Augusta National ahead of the Masters.

"I'm super excited to meet people, super excited to play at the golf course, just to go to a place where so many amazing pro golfers have been at is incredible, at a place with so much history," said Audrey.

In her last year to qualify, Audrey had to compete in a local, subregional and regional tournament to make it to Augusta.

"I knew she had a chance, I knew she was good enough to go, but when it finally happened, I was just thrilled," said Matt McIntyre. "It’s a dream come true for us, and a dream come true for her."

Two other local golfers are heading to the competition: Allie Stevens, 9, from Austin, and Beckett McLaughlin, 11, from Austin.

The 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Sunday, April 2.