Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $685M after no winner in Christmas Day drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Monday night to claim the $638 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $685 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $344.7 million – ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 with a red Powerball number of 4. The Power Play option was 2X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

Three lucky winners in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania did win $1 million after matching all five white numbers, the game announced Monday night. Two more players in Colorado and Georgia won $2 million with the Power Play option.

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when a Californian snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest jackpot ever offered by the game.

FILE - Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The second billion-dollar prize won in 2023 took place on July 19 when another Californian won $1.08 billion, the lottery said. That jackpot is the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.

