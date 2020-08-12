League of Women Voters helps get residents registered to vote at Hays County Food Bank distributions

The Hays County Food Bank has teamed up with the League of Women Voters of Hays County to help get residents who come to their food distributions registered to vote.

Registration cards will be available in both English and Spanish, says the food bank. Those interested are asked to talk with the food bank's check-in crew at arrival.

The Hays County Food Bank holds weekly scheduled food distributions for households. Those needing assistance are allowed to receive food a maximum of one time each week. No ID or proof of address is required; clients will have to answer some self-reporting questions and be issued a barcode card, which is necessary to receive food.

The food bank says the distribution at the Smile Direct Facility on Thursdays in Kyle does not count towards the weekly maximum as it is a Central Texas Food Bank distribution location. The schedule for food distributions is as follows:

Tuesdays: St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Kyle from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Wednesdays: First Baptist Church Kyle in Kyle from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesdays: San Marcos CFPO Lot on Reimer Avenue in San Marcos from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Thursdays: The Connection Church in Buda from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

The food bank says they are taking donations. Monetary donations can be made here. Food donations can be dropped off outside at their facility on Herndon Street in San Marcos. Those needing receipts can email for one. The food bank is accepting the following items:

Hand soap

Gloves

Canned meat (tuna, salmon, chicken)

Canned fruits

Canned tomato products

Canned veggies (no green beans or corn)

Canned beans

Condiments

The food bank says they are also in need of healthy volunteers. Click here to learn more.

