Leander ISD parents voice concerns about withheld CARES Act funding
LEANDER, Texas - Leander ISD held its first school board meeting after Williamson County chose to withhold CARES Act funding from the district.
Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to allocate an additional $14 million in CARES Act funding to local school districts--all districts except Round Rock and Leander.
In Tuesday morning's meeting, some commissioners expressed concerns over books allowed in those districts that they feel are too graphic, or address issues like critical race theory.
While the topic was not on the agenda, the school board did allow parents the opportunity to talk about their concerns. FOX 7 Austin's Steven Sarabia has more from Leander ISD.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
FOX 7 Discussion: Campaign to reinstate banned books at Leander ISD
TEA investigating Keller ISD because of controversial library book
How a YA oral-sex scene touched off Texas' latest culture war
This Week in Texas Politics: Abbott's pornography investigation and more
Abbott directs officials to report porn found in Texas public schools to law enforcement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter