Leander ISD parents voice concerns about withheld CARES Act funding

Leander ISD held its first school board meeting after Williamson County chose to withhold CARES Act funding from the district.

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to allocate an additional $14 million in CARES Act funding to local school districts--all districts except Round Rock and Leander.

In Tuesday morning's meeting, some commissioners expressed concerns over books allowed in those districts that they feel are too graphic, or address issues like critical race theory.

While the topic was not on the agenda, the school board did allow parents the opportunity to talk about their concerns. FOX 7 Austin's Steven Sarabia has more from Leander ISD.

