Leander: No outside watering beginning February 12

The City of Leander is moving from Phase 2 (once-a-week watering) to Phase 4 (no outside watering) water conservation on February 12.

The move comes as the city prepares to replace the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) pipeline, which will significantly reduce the city’s water treatment capacity.

Leander water customers are being asked to turn off irrigation systems and limit all nonessential water uses from February 12 until the pipeline is replaced, which is expected to be completed by the first week of April.

On Feb. 28, BCRUA contractors will begin replacing about 1,400 feet of 36-inch underwater pipeline used to transport raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment plant, Leander's primary water source.

This planned construction will require shutting down the BCRUA water treatment plant, reducing Leander's overall capacity of potable water from roughly 24 million gallons per day (MGD) to 9 MGD. Higher than 9 MGD water use could result in low water pressures and boil water notices, says the city.

While the plant is closed, Leander will rely solely on its Sandy Creek water treatment plant.

Residential and commercial penalties for violating Phase 4 include:

First offense – Courtesy warning

Second and subsequent offense – $1,000 fine and potential disconnection of water

The city has been notifying residents of the upcoming Phase 4 water conservation measures, including mailing the Phase 4 guide to all Leander water customers last week.

On Feb. 1, Leander City Council approved a resolution supporting temporary emergency water conservation actions. The city will implement items listed in the resolution as part of the Phase 4 transition, including a temporary halt to issuing new bulk meters, irrigation permits, and pool permits.