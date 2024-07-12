Woman charged with shooting Leander city employee in park bathroom

article

A woman is behind bars after Leander police say she shot a city employee in a park bathroom Friday morning.

32-year-old Hannah Morgan-Barber has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 12, at around 6:45 a.m., Leander police responded to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at the Benbrook Ranch Skate Park in the 1100 block of Halsey Drive.

Officers arrived and found the 31-year-old victim, a City of Leander employee who had been on duty cleaning the area at the time of the shooting. Officers were told that the employee had entered the park bathroom near the disc golf course and encountered Morgan-Barber, police say.

During the encounter, Morgan-Barber allegedly shot the city employee once with a pistol, then fled the area.

She was later found a short time later in the 14000 block of Hero Way and was taken into custody without incident. A pistol was found in her possession and seized, police say.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Park areas are open and safe to visit, police say.