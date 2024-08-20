6 people arrested after shooting during Liberty Hill car chase

Six people were arrested after a stolen vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting in Liberty Hill, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on August 17, around 2:15 a.m., deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Yellow Senna Place in Liberty Hill. The victim told deputies his car was stolen from his home and he began following the suspects toward SH 29.

During the pursuit, the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting his car three times. The victim then stopped following them after the gunfire.

When deputies responded, they found the stolen car that was unoccupied and still turned on in the 100 block of Jonathan Way.

While investigating, deputies saw another car leaving the area at a high speed on Stonewall Parkway.

After a traffic stop, six people were arrested on unrelated charges.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with further information, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contact: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Phone: 512-943-1311 Email: CID@wilco.org Gracie Perez Public Information Officer Phone: (737) 240-0514.