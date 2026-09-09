Expand / Collapse search

Liberty Hill City Council votes to end Flock contract

By
FOX 7 Austin
Liberty Hill
Published September 9, 2026 9:06 PM CDT
Published September 9, 2026 9:06 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Liberty Hill has voted to end its contract with Flock Safety
    • The motion was passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote
    • Several residents spoke during the public comment period to oppose the city's Flock contract

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Liberty Hill City Council voted unanimously to terminate its contract with Flock Safety.

Liberty Hill votes to shut down Flock cameras

The backstory:

The city said after extensive public comment against Flock and discussion from city council members about privacy concerns, a motion was made to terminate the Flock agreement and prevent its renewal in October.

The motion was passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote.

What they're saying:

Several residents spoke during the public comment period to oppose the city's Flock contract. 

What's next:

All automated license plate recognition cameras will now be removed immediately under the city's jurisdiction. 

License plate readers in Central Texas

Big picture view:

The City of Bastrop voted to officially end the city's contract with Flock this week.

The City of Pflugerville also recently voted to cover their Flock cameras and its contract with Flock. 

San Marcos and Hays County have both ended their contracts with Flock. 

Featured

Flock cameras in Texas: Pflugerville City Council rejects new agreement
article

Flock cameras in Texas: Pflugerville City Council rejects new agreement

The City of Pflugerville has turned off and is covering the Flock license plate reader cameras in the city, pending a potential contract renewal.

However, license plate readers recently helped in Kyle to find a car that a suspect is accused of stealing with a baby inside. 

The Source: Information from a Liberty Hill City Council meeting on Sept. 9 and from previous FOX 7 Austin reporting

Liberty HillTechnology