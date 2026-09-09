Liberty Hill City Council votes to end Flock contract

The Brief Liberty Hill has voted to end its contract with Flock Safety The motion was passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote Several residents spoke during the public comment period to oppose the city's Flock contract



The Liberty Hill City Council voted unanimously to terminate its contract with Flock Safety.

Liberty Hill votes to shut down Flock cameras

The backstory:

The city said after extensive public comment against Flock and discussion from city council members about privacy concerns, a motion was made to terminate the Flock agreement and prevent its renewal in October.

The motion was passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote.

What they're saying:

Several residents spoke during the public comment period to oppose the city's Flock contract.

What's next:

All automated license plate recognition cameras will now be removed immediately under the city's jurisdiction.

License plate readers in Central Texas

Big picture view:

The City of Bastrop voted to officially end the city's contract with Flock this week.

The City of Pflugerville also recently voted to cover their Flock cameras and its contract with Flock.

San Marcos and Hays County have both ended their contracts with Flock.

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However, license plate readers recently helped in Kyle to find a car that a suspect is accused of stealing with a baby inside.