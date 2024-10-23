The Brief Liberty Hill High School teacher celebrates 50 years of teaching Sue Davidson has taught 24 years at Liberty Hill HS and 22 at Georgetown



Meet Liberty Hill High School Biology teacher Sue Davidson. A teacher who has been proudly owning the title of teacher for 50 years.

"I have five teaching fields. I have P.E. And speech and health and biology and leadership," says biology teacher Sue Davidson.

Davidson has taught at Liberty Hill High School for 24 years and 22 at Georgetown.

She says coaching is what got her into education.

"I'm very passionate about coaching. So, as you can see in my room, I've got names, I've got kids, I've got their numbers. It's a great connection with them and it's very important," says Davidson.

Davidson says she has a long line of educators in her family.

"My great aunt was dean of women and professor of English at Southwestern University. And I have an aunt that was a speech teacher. And then my biggest mentor was my sister. She's also a Biology teacher and but she was a tremendous coach," says Davidson.

And it doesn’t just stop at Sue, her legacy continues on with her daughter who also works for Liberty Hill ISD as a second-grade teacher.

"About ten years ago, maybe 11, 12 years ago, I started seeing her first class come through. It was kind of cool, you know, and that was really neat because I'd say, you remember her. And she'd go, I do. So, it was it was it was fun for her because she acknowledged the fact that mom you ought to be starting to get some of my students might have been 20 years ago," says Davidson.

Davidson says the most rewarding part of the job is seeing the success in her students.

"They go on and become good citizens and adults. They'll come back and see you. They'll come back and visit you. You see where they've made so much progress in life, you know, that that part of it is, to me, the most rewarding part too," says Davidson.

Some of those students she’s taught end up becoming teachers themselves. And here’s some advice she shares with those who are coming back to the classroom to become educators.

"If you've got the passion to teach and you want to mold and help those students, you've got to dig in. You have to be very open and very receptive to the requests that are being asked of you," says Davidson.

Davidson says she's thankful for her mentors that helped her become the teacher she is today and thankful for Liberty Hill administration.

