Life, business returns to Georgetown Square

Life is beginning to return to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, like Georgetown Square in Georgetown.

Ken Covington, the owner of Ken’s Guitars, says this past year has been especially difficult for him as sales dropped around 50 perfect.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Shortly after the occupancy and mask order was lifted by the governor, Covington said business is returning. Just a quick look around the square showed that it was packed with shoppers and visitors Friday afternoon.

"The weather has been fairly decent. People been out on the square more, like today has been really busy," said Covington.

Advertisement

RELATED: Georgetown reopens most facilities, will still require masks

While Covington said spring break is a big week for him this year seems to be different.

"It seems busier this year, people are coming from out of town and out of state. Seen some people from Dallas and Houston. It’s been a good number of people, more than I expected actually," said Covington. "I think people are more comfortable about coming out."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Covington said he’s grateful to all the people who continue to support local businesses.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK