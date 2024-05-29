Man assaults liquor store employee after shoplifting: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say assaulted an employee who confronted him for shoplifting in North Austin earlier this month.
APD says between 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 3, the man entered the King Liquor store at 5310 Burnet Road and shoplifted an alcoholic beverage.
The man was then confronted by a store employee and assaulted them on the way out of the store.
(Austin Police Department)
He is described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, 5'10" with a thin build and light facial hair in a goatee style.
He was last seen wearing a black or blue hat with a circular design, a Lake Travis ISD hoodie, gray sweatpants, black sunglasses and black shoes with white soles.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- San Marcos man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for indecency with a child
- APD, Hyundai team up for anti-theft software upgrade event
- Man robs South Austin phone store with handgun, runs toward nearby park: APD
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.
You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.