Man assaults liquor store employee after shoplifting: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say assaulted an employee who confronted him for shoplifting in North Austin earlier this month.

APD says between 3:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 3, the man entered the King Liquor store at 5310 Burnet Road and shoplifted an alcoholic beverage.

The man was then confronted by a store employee and assaulted them on the way out of the store.

(Austin Police Department)

He is described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, 5'10" with a thin build and light facial hair in a goatee style.

He was last seen wearing a black or blue hat with a circular design, a Lake Travis ISD hoodie, gray sweatpants, black sunglasses and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.