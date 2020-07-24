List of pharmacies that offer prescription delivery options

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers have turned to delivery and curbside pickup options for items like groceries, tools, and supplies in order to stay safe and limit their contact with others as much as possible.

But, did you know you could get your prescriptions delivered too and avoid long lines at the pharmacy window and drive-thrus?

The following is a non-exhaustive list of prescription delivery services that cover Texas and the Austin area. If your pharmacy is not on the list, call and ask if they too have delivery options.

LOCAL PHARMACIES

GUARDIAN PHARMACY

Guardian Pharmacy is an Austin-based pharmacy that services Austin, San Antonio, and surrounding areas. The pharmacy offers curbside and pickup services as well as no-contact home delivery.

To learn more or contact the pharmacy, click here.

MARTIN'S WELLNESS

Martin's Wellness Compounding Pharmacy is based in Austin and features three pharmacy locations, one on S. Lamar Boulevard, one on Bee Caves Road and one in Dripping Springs.

Martin's Wellness says it provides free delivery to all residents and businesses located within a five-mile radius of any of their three locations. For those beyond that, they also offer next-day shipping for a minimal charge.

To learn more or contact the pharmacy, click here.

BRODIE LANE PHARMACY

Brodie Lane Pharmacy is a local full-service pharmacy that offers daily free delivery of prescription medications to homes and businesses in the Southwest Austin area.

They also offer curbside delivery services, online and mobile refills, and text alert reminders.

To learn more or contact the pharmacy, click here.

MAJOR RETAILERS

CVS PHARMACY

CVS pharmacy offers free delivery of prescription medication and everyday essentials. Those who want to opt-in have to sign up for text alerts or download the CVS app for delivery notifications. Prescriptions can then be filled online, and when the order is ready for pickup, customers will be notified by text or app and will have the option of free 1-2 day or same-day delivery.

Customers can also enroll in auto-delivery during checkout to have eligible scripts delivered in 1-2 days. You can also contact your local CVS Pharmacy location and ask for your prescriptions to be delivered.

For more information on CVS's prescription delivery program, click here.

WALGREENS PHARMACY

Walgreens Pharmacy also offers delivery options, ranging from standard to overnight.

Walgreens Express delivery requires signing up for text alerts, where customers can select delivery when their prescription is ready, receiving their meds for free from their local pharmacy within 1-2 business days. Walgreens says that this service is only available on eligible prescriptions, and prescriptions are not delivered on Sundays or holidays.

Walgreens also offers three online shipping speeds: standard in 5-10 business days, expedited in 2 business days, and overnight delivery. Expedited and overnight are not free services.

To learn more about Walgreens' prescription delivery options, click here

RITE AID

Rite Aid has two pharmacies servicing the Austin area and is currently waiving service fees for all eligible prescriptions.

Rite Aid says controlled substances and/or refrigerated medications are not eligible for delivery.

Those interested in prescription delivery from Rite Aid are encouraged to talk with their pharmacist.

To learn more about Rite Aid's program, click here.

HEB PHARMACY

H-E-B Pharmacy also offers free pharmacy delivery service in select areas, with 37 locations in the Austin area and 47 locations in the San Antonio area.

Customers are encouraged to call their pharmacy to ask if their store is eligible for delivery and for location-specific delivery hours and restrictions. H-E-B says that someone 18 or older must be home to accept the delivery

Delivery hours are from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about H-E-B Pharmacy's delivery service, click here

WALMART PHARMACY

Walmart offers home delivery of medications through its Walmart Mail Order Pharmacy, which is available for all customers. Those looking to get their next refills delivered can download the Mail Order form and mail it in with their paper prescription or call 1-800-2-REFILL to speak with a pharmacy representative.

Walmart offers a range of delivery times, including free standard in 5-7 business days, second-day delivery and overnight delivery. Second-day and overnight delivery are not free services. Walmart says that due to federal regulations, they can only ship within the U.S. and some medications are not eligible for home delivery.

Walmart ships all controlled substances express 2nd day with an adult (18 years or older) signature required and some prescription medications, including aerosol inhalers, cannot ship by air and must ship ground via Standard Shipping in the 48 contiguous states & cannot be shipped to Alaska, Hawaii or destinations outside the U.S.

Ift the prescription is for refrigerated medications, Walmart will ship them via Express delivery, packaged with a cold gel pack, to all addresses except APO/FPOs, to assure that they ship at the proper temperature. This service requires an adult signature (18 years or older) for delivery.

For more information about Walmart's mail order pharmacy, click here.

ONLINE SERVICES

ZIPDRUG

ZipDrug is a home delivery service designed for Medicaid Advantage patients, matching them with preferred partner pharmacies that handle the sale and delivery of the medication.

ZipDrug's delivery service is free and there is no cost for Medicaid holders to use the service. ZipDrug says it strictly works with independent pharmacies, thus bringing them new business.

To learn more about this service, click here.

PILLPACK BY AMAZON

Amazon owns and operates PillPack, a medication delivery service that offers free delivery and takes most types of health insurance and accepts most forms of Medicare and Medicaid programs in Texas.

Customers need only set up their prescriptions to be filled through PillPack and pay the copay and their medications will be shipped to them every month.

PillPack also organizes and separates the medications for each day, which are then placed into a single-serve pack marked with the time and date customers are supposed to take them on the front.

To learn more about the service, click here.

