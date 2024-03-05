Texas Primary Election results: Colin Allred wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, AP says

Rep. Colin Allred secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the Texas primary election, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.

He will face Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in November.

Allred says he wants to be the nominee that brings people together and serves all Texans.

At his watch party Tuesday night in Dallas, he spoke about being a fourth generation Texan and being raised by a single mom.

When it comes to the issues, he spoke about abortion rights and how he wants to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land. He also addressed the border crisis.

Allred says he wants to send Ted Cruz packing and that he's running with his own family and children in mind.

"We're doing this for them and for every Texas kid who deserves to have a senator who cares more about their future than his own," Allred said. "The fundamental reason that democracy works is that people elect leaders to represent them and their interests, try to fix things for them, not look out for themselves. We've had enough of that with Ted Cruz."

Allred also said he spoke to State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), his closest opponent, and he thanked his opponents for a "classy campaign."