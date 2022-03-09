Live Updates: SXSW Conference & Festivals returns to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The SXSW Conference & Festivals is back!
The event celebrates new technologies, film, and music and kicks off on March 11.
Last year the event was all virtual due to COVID-19, but this year there will be some virtual events as well as in-person events for the first time since 2019. Attendees will get a chance to see film premieres, activations and installations, and more.
The event goes on until March 20.
See below for live updates on the election. News app users click here.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
SXSW 2022: Guide to shows, installations, activations, and pop-ups
SXSW 2022: Film, Music, Comedy festivals guide
SXSW 2022: Dates, tickets, events, COVID-19 policy guide
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter