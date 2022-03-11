Local businesses booming as SXSW returns to Austin

After two years, SXSW is back in person. The popular festival brings crowds, events, and of course traffic.

"I feel like everybody is ready to come back and enjoy it," said Devon Lampman, the Co-Owner of Barton Springs bike rental.

Lampman said the festival is the busiest time for them, so when it was gone for two years, they took a big hit.

"We made it through luckily, but it definitely hurt the business a bit. Now that it's back, business has just been busier than ever."

With the festival back, they are already seeing the impact on business, they quickly sold out of bike rentals Friday.

"All of them. We have about 250 to 300 bikes and we've sold out of pretty much every single one of them. We do keep some bikes back to do our tours," said Lampman.

SXSW has a major impact on Austin overall. In 2019, the year before the festival had to take a hiatus, it had an economic impact on the city of more than $350 million.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

SXSW 2022: Dates, tickets, events, COVID-19 policy guide

SXSW 2022: Film, Music, Comedy festivals guide

SXSW 2022: Guide to shows, installations, activations, and pop-ups

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter