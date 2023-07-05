Lockhart Animal Shelter runs out of space

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Tucker is a 2-year-old male who is heartworm negative. Tucker is one of 104 animals currently available for adoption. (City of Lockhart)

Lockhart police say the City's animal shelter is ‘Code Red’ which means it's ‘out of space.’

They say they are overwhelmed with new intakes and they need help.

Officials are asking the community to consider adopting or fostering, and spread the word so maybe others will too.

The Lockhart Animal Shelter says right now they have 104 animals including 64 dogs and 40 cats, but they only have kennels for 51 dogs and 18 cats.

The shelters says, due to the lack of space, it is currently unable to take owner surrendered pets.

If you're interested in adopting, fees are $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Adoptions also come with vouchers to help pay for the animals to be spayed or neutered.

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is located at 547 Old McMahan Road.

To see adoptable animals, check out the shelter's Facebook page.