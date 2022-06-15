Lockhart Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for two weeks

The Lockhart Animal Shelter will be waiving adoption fees for qualified adopters for two weeks.

Adopter qualifications are determined after one fills out and submits an application to shelter staff.

The shelter says eligible animals for free adoption are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered.

Lockhart Animal Shelter is located at 547 Old McMahan Trail and is open Tues-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

The shelter asks those interested in adopting, but can't stop by the shelter, to give them a call at 512-398-4401 or email at lockhartanimalservices@lockhart-tx.org.