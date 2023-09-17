Longhorn Corvette Club to celebrate 50th anniversary with car show benefitting cancer research

Calling all Corvette owners and enthusiasts. It's almost time to rev your engines for a big charity car show in Austin.

The Longhorn Corvette Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary, but its collection of cars goes back even farther to 1959.

The club is partnering with Autonation Chevrolet West Austin to host a car show with awards and a silent auction. An eclipse is expected the same day too.

"We'll have these great glasses where you'll be able to look at the sun with the eclipse," said Rebecca Privette, the Austin Division Manager for U.S. Health Advisors.

But the Longhorn Corvette Club has more in mind than a cool show and roaring engines; they want to drive out cancer.

"I personally have known five women very close to me that have been diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away with breast cancer," said Privette.

COVERAGE FROM AUSTIN

Proceeds from the show will raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Awareness Foundation.

"It is a very heartfelt organization, and just being able to be part of that in the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month," said Privette. "I think that's a perfect combination."

At the end of the day, it's not the Corvettes that matter most to them, or really any vehicle for that matter. It's the people that drive them.

"It's really comradery," said Alan Waters, the club historian and member of the Longhorn Corvette Club executive board. "The people are wonderful. We have the Corvettes in common, but we also have a lot of other stuff in common. You come for the Corvettes, but you stay for the people."

The show is on October 14; registration is now open at $30 a car. You can find more information here.

Spots for Corvettes are limited, but anyone is welcome to visit the show.