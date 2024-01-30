Lottery ticket worth $34 million claimed by Austin resident

Someone in Austin is a new millionaire!

The Texas Lottery says that an Austin resident has claimed a Lotto Texas jackpot prize worth an estimated $34 million.

The jackpot was from a drawing held on December 30, 2023.

Lottery officials say that the cash value option was selected at the time the ticket was purchased, and the claimant received $20,205,534.60 before taxes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-7-23-34-37-50) and the ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #096, located at 7025 Village Center Drive, in Austin.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.