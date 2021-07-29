Lou Neff Road closure extends through August 7 says PARD

Austin Parks & Recreation announced today that Lou Neff Road will remain closed due to delays in work on the Zilker Eagle mini train.

Lou Neff Road and all associated parking along the loop around the Zilker Park Great Lawn will remain closed through Saturday, August 7, and will reopen on Sunday, August 8 as Austin Parks & Recreation says the Austin Parks Foundation has been paving the way for the new Zilker Eagle mini train.

The department says the work to re-align the road, accommodate ADA improvements, perform asphalt maintenance, and make electrical service modifications was scheduled to be finished by July 30, but the asphalt work has been delayed to minimize the impact on park programming.

During this road closure, Austin Parks Foundation is asking Zilker Park visitors to take alternate forms of transportation, including bicycles, ride-sharing, and public transportation. As parking will be limited during this time, using CapMetro is highly encouraged.

Austin Parks & Recreation says those who ride the bus to Zilker Park during the road closure can share their physical or app ride receipt at the Barton Springs Pool check-in desk to receive complimentary entry to the pool on behalf of Austin Parks Foundation.

Visitors are encouraged to visit CapMetro’s Trip Planner at CapMetro.org/Planner for route options and up-to-date schedules. Austin Parks & Recreation says August will continue to see improvements to the train tunnel, railbed, and the depot, each marking an important milestone on the road to the fall opening of the Zilker Eagle mini train.

For more information on the Zilker Eagle, including construction updates and timeline visit www.ZilkerTrain.org/Construction.

