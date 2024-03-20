MacKenzie Scott donates $7M to Central Texas organizations

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has donated $7 million to four Central Texas organizations in her latest round of donations.

Yield Giving, Scott's foundation, donated a total of $640 million to 361 organizations from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico following a year-long open call for applications.

The open call received almost 6,400 applications.

MORE STORIES:

The following Central Texas organizations were selected to receive funding:

ECHO helps coordinate organizations that operate housing programs and provide direct services for homeless individuals in Central Texas.

They coordinate two key elements of the rehousing system: its Coordinated Entry System (CES) and a housing portfolio for people with high barriers to ending their own homelessness, says ECHO's website.

Jail to Jobs: $2 million

The mission of Jail to Jobs, Inc. is to stop the cycle of incarceration in Central Texas youth through empowering them to find purpose, personal growth, and achievement.

The organization mitigates re-offending through resourcing recently released clients with practical tools necessary for re-entry and sustained success.

They also offer programs that help with clients' physical needs, such as food, bill assistance and housing; character development, including anger management classes and mentoring; and workforce development in various trade skills, including manufacturing, landscaping, construction and more.

Austin Voices for Education and Youth: $2 million

Austin Voices for Education and Youth mobilizes the community to improve public education and expand opportunities for students and families.

The organization works in partnership with community leaders, young people, parents, and educators to build successful schools and strong neighborhoods.

"The #YieldGivingOpenCall – managed by @Lever for Change – focused on elevating organizations working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States," said the organization in a social media post. "Austin Voices for Education and Youth does just that through our Community Schools organizing and support for Family Resource Centers in Austin's Crescent of Opportunity."

Asian Family Support Services of Austin: $2 million

AFSSA says that this investment will help them strengthen efforts in ending cycles of domestic violence, address the escalating safety needs and culturally specific crisis response, and prevention education for the Asian community of Central Texas.

"This historic investment in the Asian community and our collective ongoing mission to disrupt cycles of violence is a validation of the work our founders, board, volunteers, staff, sponsors, clients, and partners have been doing daily for over three decades," said executive director Darlene Lanham in a release. "This $2 Million grant will transform our confidence in how we approach this broad spectrum of issues, but it will by no means solve it. That is something we must continue doing together."

AFSSA was established in 1992 and serves Asian survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking within a 10-county area in Central Texas. The organization also operates a 24-hour hotline, has technical assistance and supports survivors in up to 40 languages.

AFSSA says it served 415 clients in 2023, with a 71% increase in new clients over 2022.