Man arrested after exposing himself to customers at San Marcos restaurant: SMPD

A man was arrested in San Marcos after exposing himself to customers at a restaurant, according to SMPD.

Early Monday morning, at approximately 12:32 a.m., San Marcos police responded to a restaurant between I-35 and TX 123.

The restaurant staff told the officers that a man had entered the restaurant and exposed himself. They also said that the suspect had entered the women's restroom earlier that evening while a teenage girl was using the bathroom.

Ricky Hardeman mug shot (San Marcos Police Department)

The subject had left the restaurant by the time officers arrived, but police made contact with a male matching the suspect's description, identified as 27-year-old Ricky Hardeman of San Marcos.

Police had received a call earlier in the evening about another indecent exposure in San Marcos.

A resident told officers that an individual matching Hardeman's description knocked on their neighbor's door around 10:40 p.m. and exposed himself.

Video surveillance footage of the incident confirmed the suspect was Hardeman.

Police obtained warrants for both incidents and arrested Hardeman on Wednesday.

"Our primary goal is always to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents," Sergeant Michael Casillas with SMPD said. "We take reports like the ones we received in these cases very seriously, and our officers are committed to thoroughly investigating each incident and presenting the strongest possible case to the Hays County District Attorney’s Office."