Man arrested in Victoria for aggravated sexual assault on E. 5th St

A man has been arrested in Victoria this week for an aggravated sexual assault on E. 5th Street in Downtown Austin in mid-August.

Deveon Sanford Govan was taken into custody on August 31 by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force. Govan has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

Deveon Sanford Govan (Victoria County Jail)

The arrest is in connection with the Austin Police Department's investigation of an aggravated sexual assault in the 1000 block of E. 5th St. around 2:30 a.m. on August 16.

The female victim was walking near E. 5th Street when Govan allegedly followed her into a parking garage, attacked her, and then fled the scene. Govan was allegedly last seen near the 400 block of Guadalupe Street.

