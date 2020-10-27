Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Airport Blvd identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on October 19.

Police say that around 8 p.m. a white, 2015 Dodge 350 was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard when 53-year-old Raymond Cipple, who was not in a vehicle, attempted to cross the street midblock.

Cipple was hit while walking toward the west curb line, police say.

The driver of the Dodge remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police say it does not appear that driver impairment was a factor in the crash.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Officials say this is Austin's 70th fatal traffic crash of 2020 resulting in 75 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 67 traffic fatalities.

