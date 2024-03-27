Man shoots, kills another man after argument in Riverside: police

article

Austin police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another man at an east Riverside apartment complex.

On Saturday, March 23, around 9:39 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 2207 Wickersham Lane in southeast Austin.

The caller said a person, 44-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, had been shot.

Officers found Rodriguez at the scene, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were taken, but Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Adam Brown. Officers found Brown at the scene and detained him.

After an initial investigation, detectives believe Brown and Rodriguez had been in a disturbance stemming from an argument, which escalated into Brown shooting Rodriguez.

Brown was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Austin police at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.