Man shot, killed by law enforcement near Manor, TCSO says

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says a TCSO deputy and a Manor Police Officer shot a man Thursday night.

It started just after 9 p.m. when Austin police notified deputies and Manor police about an attempted carjacking that led to a person being stabbed near the intersection of Highway 290 and the SH 130 toll road.

TCSO says 911 had just received a call about a man walking in the 10200 block of Hwy 290 in the middle of the road and believed it could be related. A deputy found the man at 9:24 p.m., still on the highway. Officials say he was "non-compliant."

More deputies and Manor police arrived, but deputies say the man continued to be "non-compliant." A deputy used a taser on him, but officials say it was not effective.

Then, one deputy and one Manor police officer fired their guns toward the suspect, hitting him.

Authorities attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died. Officers say he had a knife on him.

The Texas Rangers and Travis County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs are investigating. TCSO says the deputy is on administrative leave while they investigate what happened.