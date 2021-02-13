Man slips down icy driveway after winter storm hits Austin area

A man in Georgetown shared Ring security footage of him sliding down his icy driveway on social media. Scott McDowell can be seen losing his balance before sliding down a few feet on the ice.

"Just another day scraping ice off my driveway in Georgetown where we are not supposed to have to worry about slides in the ice 😂," Scott tweeted, in part.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate.

Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter Saturday will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state. Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts.

The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week.

Austin Water has shared tips for preparing pipes and preventing property damage during freezing weather and Austin Energy is working on power outages across the area.

CapMetro says it has enacted agency-wide preparations to help keep riders and employees safe while also providing transportation services.

