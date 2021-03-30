Man snags $10K FOX Super 6 cash prize by predicting ‘The Masked Singer’ outcomes — and you could, too

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" continues to bring shocking reveals including iconic actor and big screen "tough guy" Danny Trejo, who was revealed as the Raccoon last week. As if that isn’t shocking enough, viewers of America’s most popular singing competition are given the chance weekly to win cash prizes thanks to the FOX Super 6 app.

Every week, viewers of "The Masked Singer" can predict the answers to six questions related to each week’s episode on the FOX Super 6 app.

RELATED: ‘Tough guy in a raccoon suit’: Danny Trejo’s reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ unlocked cash prize on FOX Super 6

Last week’s winner snagged $10,000.

Questions included, "Which character dedicates their performance to Nicole Wednesday night?" and "Which character's self-portrait clue is a super hero?" as well as "Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?" Twenty-five percent of participants got that question correct and chose "Raccoon" as the contestant to be sent home.

While getting all six answers correct increases a participant’s chance of winning, the prize drawing is random, so even one correct guess gives players a chance to win big bucks.

Last week’s winner, Stacy, signed up for the FOX Super 6 app during NFL season when it was "Win Terry’s Monday."

Stacy resides in Wisconsin and works in corrections. He has five kids and a wife and said he will probably put the money toward a vacation. Surprisingly, Stacy said he was not watching on the night he won but will watch next week and for the remainder of the season.

"The Masked Singer" FOX Super 6 contest.

As more masked contestants continue to be revealed the competition is starting to heat up.

During the week of March 15, nearly 206,000 people entered the contest, and 51 users guessed all six answers correctly.

This week, the questions continue to be as hard to guess as the show’s big reveals so far.

1. Which panelist will get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night?

2. Black Swan will perform a ballad Wednesday night.

3. Which character's celebrity crush is Salma Hayek?

4. Which character makes the panel emotional?

5. Will the Wildcard unseat a current Group B performer Wednesday night?

6. Who is going to be unmasked on Wednesday night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

Stephanie Weaver contributed to this story.

