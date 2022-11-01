'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol

Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change.

One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.

Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia loved basketball and dancing.

Xavier Lopez loved to make people laugh and was considered "the life of the party."

Tess Marie Mata didn’t get to see her favorite team, the Houston Astros, play in the World Series this year.

These three and 18 others were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The gunman had legally bought two AR-15 style rifles just days after he turned 18.

"You can’t go to church, you can’t go to school," said Vincent Salazar, father of Layla Salazar who was killed in the shooting. "I think it’s time for everybody to come out and vote like your life depends on it, because it literally does, enough is enough."

Those closest to the tragedy asked the community for one thing, their vote.

"Today we stand for Lexi and as her voice we demand action," said Kim Rubio, mother of Alexandria Rubio. "We seek a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines…we seek to raise the age to purchase these weapons from 18 to 21 years of age, we seek red flag laws, stronger background checks, and we also want to repeal gun manufacturers' liability immunity."

After speeches at the Capitol, there was a march to the Governor’s Mansion where flowers and candles were laid at an altar.

"Just remember everybody’s names, remember all the kids’ names, that’s what’s really important," said Salazar.